Blue Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was announced as an India first smartphone on February 14 along with the launch of the Redmi Note 5. Given that the Redmi Note 5 is already available in China with the moniker Redmi 5 Plus, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is likely to be launched soon in the company's home market.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been spotted clearing the TENAA certification in China. Three variants of the smartphone with the model numbers MEC7S, MET7S and MEE7S have appeared on the TENAA database. These are believed to be three different colors of the smartphone. Along with the model numbers, even the images of the Redmi Note 5 Pro have been revealed by the TENAA certification database.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions

Going by the previous speculations, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was expected to be launched in the Chinese market as the Redmi Note 5. But the same turned out to be false as the Redmi 5 Plus is said to be the Redmi Note 5 as speculated last year soon after the announcement of the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus.

We say that the Redmi Note 5 Pro is an India first smartphone as this is the first time that Xiaomi has announced a Pro variant of its device on a foreign land prior to its home market. This also shows the significance given to the Indian market where Xiaomi is the market leader.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 similar to that of the Redmi Note 5. At its heart, there lies a powerful Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

The device renders good camera performance in the mid-range market segment. It has a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors. Up front, the smartphone flaunts a 20MP selfie camera with AI and Beautify software optimizations. Soon after its first sale, the Redmi Note 5 Pro received the MIUI 9.2 Nightly update that brought Face Unlock feature to it.

Via: GizmoChina