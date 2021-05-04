Buy LG Velvet For Only Rs. 29,999: Is It Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG Velvet was launched in India last year in October alongside the LG Wing smartphone. It is available with a dual-screen accessory and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, triple cameras, and much more. To recall, the LG Velvet was announced at Rs. 49,900 including the Dual-Screen accessory for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Now, you can purchase the device at only Rs. 29,999 via Amazon and Reliance Digital. However, both sites do not reveal whether the dual-screen accessory is included or not. If it is not included then the deal would still be a good deal, as the LG Velvet was selling at Rs. 36,990 without the accessory. Besides, there are several cashback offers including the no-cost EMI option, exchange offers as well.

LG Velvet Features

The device has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) POLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is also expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

There is a triple camera setup for photography which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and another 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, it offers a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,300 mAh battery unit with fast wired and wireless charging support. The phone is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and features stereo speakers with LG's 3D Sound Engine.

LG Velvet: Worth Your Money?

Considering the price cut, the LG Velvet can be a great deal with power-packed features. At the price of a mid-range phone, you get features like a high-resolution display, a 48MP main lens, an official IP rating, and so on.

We already know LG is shutting down the smartphone business. Many of us may wonder if we should still consider LG phone. Yes, you can still buy an LG phone as the company has confirmed that it will provide OS updates for its existing smartphone. Even, many smartphones including the LG Wing, Velvet, and others are said to get software update soon as well.

Best Mobiles in India