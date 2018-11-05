Buy Nokia smartphone to get free Nokia Active Wireless Earphones worth Rs 3360

Nokia has come up with an interesting offer for this Deepawali season, where the company is offering free wireless Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3360 for free of cost, on purchasing a select Nokia smartphone on Nokia India official website.

How to claim this offer?

Go to Nokia India official website and purchase either the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, or the Nokia 3.1 Plus between the 1st of November to 7th of November to get free Nokia Active Wireless Earphones worth Rs 3360.

This offer is applicable for those, who buy the Nokia smartphone on Nokia India official website, except for the state of Tamil Nadu.

This #Diwali, buy a Nokia smartphone at https://t.co/Ly2SxbVXvx and enjoy free shipment. Oh, and #ThereIsMoreToIt! With this purchase get Nokia Active Wireless Earphones worth Rs 3360 for free. TnCs apply. pic.twitter.com/2bDVl033oc — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 2, 2018

Nokia Active Wireless Earphones features

The Nokia Active Wireless Earphones are the neckband style Bluetooth earphones from Nokia, which offer high-quality sound with solid bass. These earphones are water and sweat resistant, which can be used while exercising or jogging. These earphones offer Bluetooth 4.1 with up to 8 hours of music playback with a single charge with multipoint connecting the headset with two phones.

If you are in the market for a Nokia smartphone, then consider buying a Nokia 6.1 Plus or the Nokia 5.1 Plus. These smartphones offer a premium all-glass design with best in class hardware, especially this sweet deal from HMD Global makes these products more interesting.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a premium design, stock Android OS and best-in-class hardware. These smartphones also offer other premium features like 18:9 aspect ratio display, dual camera setup and a lot more.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus, at the price of Rs 10,999 offers an impressive price to performance ratio, with this offer, the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes down to Rs 7,699, which is a stellar deal for an all-glass design smartphone. Know more about the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus in our in-depth review of the same.