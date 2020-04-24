Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship With $1 Million Prize Pool Announced News oi-Karan Sharma

Activision launched Call of Duty: Mobile back in September 2019 and just days after the launch the game received an impressive response from the users. So far the game has achieved more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the entire world is maintaining social distancing.

However, the company is trying to bring people together virtually by organising a global tournament with a prize pool of more than $1 million. According to the company announcement, the esport will kick start on April 30, and Sony Xperia is sponsoring the entire tournament.

Like any other esports tournament, this one will also have stages. In the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 game enthusiasts have to qualify and gather a certain amount of tournament point to go further. According to Activision, eligible participants will need 80 points within the first ten ranked matches. The Stage 1 matches will be conducted during the weekends and players need to qualify it to move on to Stage 2.

Participants will also receive rewards for wins and other achievements as they move further in the tournament. The qualifier rounds will starts on April 30 and players at least needs be on Veteran Rank to participate in the tournament.

How To Participate In Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship

According to the official blog post, for each of the four weekends, players have to Sign Up in the game.

Once, the tournament will go live players need to earn points in the first ten ranked matches.

Do note that the tournament points are based on your wins and current rank. The player on the higher rank will receive more points on their win.

If you reach 80 points within the first ten ranked matches, then you will be qualified to Stage 2.

Tournament Rules

Players are strictly bound to use an eligible smartphone to participate in the tournament. "External device or attachment of any kind that modifies the game's controls (e.g. Bluetooth controllers, wired controllers, mouse, keyboard, etc.) without the express consent of the Administration. Players may not compete using any desktop emulator," reads the official blog post.

Once a player qualifies to Stage 2, then he/she will be required to form a team out of those players who qualified during Stage 1. Meanwhile, the company will share more details about the prize money as the tournament progresses.

