Top 10 Camera Smartphones To Buy At Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

The online retailers are gearing up to pour heavy discounts for buyers of late. Notably, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will debut on July 25 and Amazon Prime Day Sale is scheduled to debut on July 26. During these sales, there will be attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products across various categories.

Talking about smartphones, there are discounts on a slew of devices from various brands across price points. When it comes to camera-specific smartphones, these online retailers provide enticing deals and discounts on many models and these are detailed here.

Apple iPhone 12

During the upcoming sale on the e-commerce retailer Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 12 will be listed starting from Rs. 67,999. There will be an additional discount, no-cost EMI and many other options.

Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G40 Fusion is one of the latest affordable smartphones in the market to feature a triple-camera setup. The Motorola smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 13,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Poco X3 Pro

One of the newly launched smartphones is the Poco X3 Pro. This new smartphone is available for Rs. 17,249. You can get it along with no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts.

Realme X7 Max 5G

You can buy the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone at a discounted pricing of Rs. 23,499 as a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Head on to the online retailer's site during the sale to get enticing discounts.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

There are some exciting discounts on the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone that went official recently. You can get this smartphone at discount during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The newly launched mid-range camera smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available at a discounted price point as a part of the Prime Day offers on Amazon India next week.

iQOO Z3

One of the mid-range camera smartphones - iQOO Z3, which is now selling at Rs. 20,990 will be available at relatively lesser pricing alongside other discounts during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale all set to commence in a few days.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max priced starting from Rs. 19,999 will go on sale at a discounted pricing during the sale that will go live on Amazon from July 26.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

One of the best Samsung camera smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available at much lesser pricing via Amazon during the Prime Day 2021 sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Priced at Rs. 1,15,100, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro can be purchased at relatively lesser pricing at the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.

