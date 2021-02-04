Caviar Origin, Ultra Premium Vertu-Like Phone Concept Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Usually, Caviar uses iPhone and Galaxy smartphones to create premium offerings studded with gold and gemstones. These smartphones end up looking as they came from King Tut's tomb. Now, it looks like Caviar wanted to try out something unusual as it has come up with the Caviar Origin concept, which looks unique and out-of-the-box.

The Caviar Origin's design is inspired by Vertu, the luxury phone maker, which is defunct now. We mean the classic Vertu phones that came before the unsuccessful attempt to transition from the Android-based Nokia S40.

Caviar Origin Details

The Caviar Origin runs Android OS out-of-the-box. It looks like the company opted for Android mainly for app support. Notably, WhatsApp emerged as the most important apps used by Caviar users while the other apps will also be included. It looks like the touch-centric interface of Android was not a major consideration. As of now, it remains to be seen if the Caviar Origin flaunts a touchscreen or not.

It looks like Caviar has redesigned the interface in order to incorporate soft keys that we have seen years back. Of course, it flaunts a standard phone keypad for text and number input. Notably, it has a gold-plated keypad looking ultra-premium. Well, this is just a prototype and it remains to be seen what materials the company intends to use with this phone. This makes us believe it joins the list of Android phones that feature a physical keypad as in the phones of the old days.

How Much Does It Cost?

As per the company, the Caviar Origin will be made available for purchase in the fourth quarter of this year. It is said to be priced starting from $6000 (approx. Rs. 4,37,000). As the cost of precious metals and gemstones that will be used in its design is expensive, we need to see what will be the upper limit on its pricing. The company is yet to reveal which markets will get this expensive offering clad in gemstones and precious metals.

