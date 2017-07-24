Celkon Cliq is a camera centric smartphone priced at Rs. 8,399 in India

Celkon Cliq is the latest 4G smartphone launched for Rs. 8,399 in India. The smartphone comes from the Indian manufacturer based in Hyderabad which has a large portfolio of pocket-friendly handsets.

Celkon Cliq is the latest of several smartphones launched by the brand in the country. Celkon is relying on the 16MP camera of the Cliq which is quite evident from the brand name of the smartphone.

Celkon Cliq boasts a metallic body with 5-inch HD IPS display that comprises of 720x1280 pixels protected by 2.5D curved glass. It has quad-core Cortex A53 processor that operates at 1.3GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with an inbuilt storage of 16 GB and is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Celkon failed to keep up with the market trend considering the operating system it has offered. While several smartphones in the sub 10K price segment have already been launched with Android Nougat, Cliq sticks with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Last week iVoomi launched a couple of smartphones in India, the Me5 and Me4, and both boast Android Nougat costing less than Rs 6,000.

The key feature of the smartphone is the rear 16MP camera coupled with an 8MP front camera. Both the cameras have f/2.0 aperture value. The rear camera also has a LED flash. We already have Intex and Yu covering the price segment with value for money camera specs which includes a front flash.

The specs of the smartphone are not so impressive and neither does the price of the smartphone attract any attention.

Celkon is selling out the smartphone through offline vendors in India.