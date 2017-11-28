Centric Mobiles A1 offers 5.5" full HD screen and Android 7.1 at Rs. 10,999

Centric mobiles, an Indian smartphone brand has launched a budget smarphone for price-concious Indian consumers. Priced at Rs. 10,999, Centic Mobiles A1 smartphone comes with a metal unibody design and offers a good set of specifications to take on its Chinese counterparts.

Centric A1 mobile sports a large 5.5 inch Full-HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The Full-HD display is protected by Dagon Tail glass to protect the screen from accidental damages. The A1 is powered by an Octa core 1.4GHz, cortex A53 processor which is paired with 3GB RAM to take care of multitasking. The internal memory of A1 is 32GB which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD. The handset also features a fingerprint sensor that is said to unlock the smartphone in just .02 seconds. The smartphone also features DTS Sound with BOX speakers.

For imaging, Centric A1 features a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The rear camera supports Face Detection, Auto Focus, Panorama, Geo-Tagging, Digital Zoom and Video recording. We still need to get our hands on the handset to check the image quality from front and rear snappers.

The A1 ships with Android 7.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery unit. The A1 smartphone also features Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which as per company offers more than 50% battery power in 30 minutes of charge. The company claims that the users can get up to 3 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the smartphone offers GPS, Wi-Fi, Hotspot and Bluetooth. Centric A1 also supports Dual SIM connectivity.

As mentioned, Centric A1 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India and will be available in Gold, Classic White Gold and Energetic Black Grey color variants.

Seeing the price-point and the specifications, the smartphone seems quite feature rich and can be a good option for Indian consumers. We will evaluate the handset to give a performance overview for a better understanding. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com