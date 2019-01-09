ENGLISH

CES 2019: HTC brings Vive Pro Eye and Vive Cosmos VR headsets

The HTC Vive Pro eye is designed primarily for PCs, whereas, the Vive Cosmos is compatible with both smartphones and PCs.

    HTC, the Taiwanese consumer electronics brand primarily known for their smartphones and tablets had a slow pace in releasing smartphones in 2018. The company once known for their quality Android smartphones didn't manage to surprise us last year. Though the company is not yet out of the picture and it had released some decent smartphones such as the HTC Desire 12+/ Desire 12 and others. Now, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, the company has introduced its two new products for the masses. And these are not any smartphone or tablet, rather, they are VR headsets by the company.

    CES 2019: HTC brings Vive Pro Eye and Vive Cosmos VR headsets

     

    HTC has announced its latest virtual reality headsets called Vive Pro Eye and Vive Cosmos at the ongoing CES 2019 which is being hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the HTC Vive Pro Eye is a virtual reality headset that is primarily designed to work with PCs, the Vive Cosmos VR headset will be compatible with both PCs as well as smartphones. As per HTC this is "an evolution in the enterprise VR space" which tells you who it's aimed at, cites a report form GSMArena.

    HTC Vive Pro Eye

    The HTC Vive Pro Eye comes with a gaze-tracking menu navigation feature with which the images 'follows' the direction a user is looking. With this feature, all a user will need to do is change the direction they are gazing rather than moving the head much. To further improve the content watching experience the device uses a "foveated rendering" technology which sharpens the images wherever the user is looking.

    HTC Vive Cosmos

    The HTC Vive Cosmos is the second VR headset which the company has announced at the ongoing CES 2019 event. The new HTC VR headset features dual front-facing cameras and dual-rear cameras and comes with a pair of 'Vive wands' which are the motion controllers. The wands will offer joystick, traffic ring along with some cool light effects. Currently, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the new HTC VR headsets, however, we will keep you updated on the same.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
