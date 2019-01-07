CES 2019: Jabra launches Elite 85h headphones with ANC and digital assistants support

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 has kick-started and there are a number of devices which are expected to be released this year during the show. Among various launches, Jabra, the Denmark based audio products manufacturer has introduced a new audio product at the ongoing CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Jabra has launched Elite 85h headphones with active noise cancellation technology for superior audio output. The headphone uses an AI technology which the company is calling as "SmartSound" and it supports voice-based digital assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones come with IP52 rating which will protect the headphones from water splashes and also dust. The device comes with a warranty of two years against dust and water making it suitable for the users to carry the device outdoors even in rains.

As per Jabra, the headphones are suitable to combat noise pollution and the company has teamed up with audEERING which is an audio analysis company to fuel its audio AI technology powering the headphone. The technology is said to use a real-time acoustic scene analysis of environmental sounds which can detect more than 6,000 unique sound characteristics and at the same time adapt the audio output to the relevant command.

In terms of the smart assistants, the headphones support Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and the microphone paired with the Jabra Sound+ app allows the users to access the voice assistants on the device. This will bar the need of pressing any key in order to access Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. Besides, the headphone is said to offer a battery back-up of 32 hours with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature on.

As for the specifications, the latest Jabra headphone comes with 40mm speakers and an integrated six-microphone technology to deliver a clear sound output. The headphone uses a Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology and offers a 100 percent hands-free Voice Assistant access. This will allow for an easy device operability and enhanced user experience.

Image Source