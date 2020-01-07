ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CES 2020: TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro And TCL 10L Announced With Quad-Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    TCL has announced three new smartphones at the ongoing CES 2020. Surprisingly, the company has launched the new smartphones with the very own TCL branding rather than lunching them for Alcatel and BlackBerry. The new product portfolio from TCL includes TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L. All three smartphones feature quad-rear cameras and come quipped with TCL's display vision technology. Let's have a closer look at the specifications and features of the new TCL smartphones.

    CES 2020: TCL Unveils 5G-Enabled Affordable Quad-Camera Smarthone

     

    TCL 10 5G

    Starting with the 5G handset- TCL 10 5G, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm's latest 7-Series 5Gchipset, possibly the Snapdragon 765G. The handset sports a punch-hole display and flaunts a quad-rear camera setup accompanied by dual LED flash modules. The quad-rear cameras are placed in a horizontal setup and seeing the images, the phone's back panel looks quite striking. As for the price, the TCL 10 5G is expected to be priced under $500 (Rs. 36,000) making it the most affordable 5G smartphone. The TCL 10 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port and flaunts a big LCD display.

    CES 2020: TCL Unveils 5G-Enabled Affordable Quad-Camera Smarthone

    TCL 10 Pro

    The TCL 10 Pro is the flagship handset among the lot. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch edge AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. As per some reports, the TCL 10 Pro uses a custom-made hardware controller in the display to convert SDR content into HDR. For the cameras, the 10 Pro also flaunts quad-lens rear camera setup accompanied by dual-LED flash lights.

     

    The primary camera uses a 64MP sensor. Unlike the 5G variant, the 10 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint scanner. We haven't received any concrete information for the chipset used by TCL to power the TCL 10 Pro flagship handset. The battery capacity information is also not yet revealed by the brand.

    CES 2020: TCL Unveils 5G-Enabled Affordable Quad-Camera Smarthone

    TCL 10L

    The TCL 10L is expected to be the least expensive handset in the portfolio. The smartphone also features a quad-lens rear camera setup with primary camera using a 48MP sensor. The 10L sports an LCD panel and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The company hasn't specified the chipset name and the battery capacity for the TCL 10L.

    TCL is well-known in the Indian market for the company's affordable Android TVs and the Alcatel and BlackBerry branded smartphones. We can expect the company to bring the TCL-branded phones to Indian shores to tap a wider market. TCL will showcase the three smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2020 where the company will spill more details related to chipset, battery, RAM and storage.

    Images Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tcl ces 2020 news smartphones 5g
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue