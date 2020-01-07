CES 2020: TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro And TCL 10L Announced With Quad-Rear Cameras News oi-Rohit Arora

TCL has announced three new smartphones at the ongoing CES 2020. Surprisingly, the company has launched the new smartphones with the very own TCL branding rather than lunching them for Alcatel and BlackBerry. The new product portfolio from TCL includes TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L. All three smartphones feature quad-rear cameras and come quipped with TCL's display vision technology. Let's have a closer look at the specifications and features of the new TCL smartphones.

TCL 10 5G

Starting with the 5G handset- TCL 10 5G, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm's latest 7-Series 5Gchipset, possibly the Snapdragon 765G. The handset sports a punch-hole display and flaunts a quad-rear camera setup accompanied by dual LED flash modules. The quad-rear cameras are placed in a horizontal setup and seeing the images, the phone's back panel looks quite striking. As for the price, the TCL 10 5G is expected to be priced under $500 (Rs. 36,000) making it the most affordable 5G smartphone. The TCL 10 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port and flaunts a big LCD display.

TCL 10 Pro

The TCL 10 Pro is the flagship handset among the lot. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch edge AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. As per some reports, the TCL 10 Pro uses a custom-made hardware controller in the display to convert SDR content into HDR. For the cameras, the 10 Pro also flaunts quad-lens rear camera setup accompanied by dual-LED flash lights.

The primary camera uses a 64MP sensor. Unlike the 5G variant, the 10 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint scanner. We haven't received any concrete information for the chipset used by TCL to power the TCL 10 Pro flagship handset. The battery capacity information is also not yet revealed by the brand.

TCL 10L

The TCL 10L is expected to be the least expensive handset in the portfolio. The smartphone also features a quad-lens rear camera setup with primary camera using a 48MP sensor. The 10L sports an LCD panel and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The company hasn't specified the chipset name and the battery capacity for the TCL 10L.

TCL is well-known in the Indian market for the company's affordable Android TVs and the Alcatel and BlackBerry branded smartphones. We can expect the company to bring the TCL-branded phones to Indian shores to tap a wider market. TCL will showcase the three smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2020 where the company will spill more details related to chipset, battery, RAM and storage.

