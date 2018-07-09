Cheapest iPhone X is coming, could cost as low of Rs 35,000: Case Leak

Design

A leaked case render for the same suggests, that the iPhone SE 2nd Gen or the iPhone X SE will have an iPhone X-like design (all-glass) with Face-ID setup on the top of the smartphone. The iPhone will have a similar bezel-less design with a notch on top of the smartphone.

No dual camera

As this will be a budget iPhone (it will still cost more than an Android flagship smartphone) the device will miss out on a dual camera setup. Instead, the smartphone will have a single camera on the back just like the iPhone 8.

No 3D touch

Just like the original iPhone SE, the 2nd iteration will also miss out on the Apple's 3D touch, which is once again a cost-cutting measure.

LCD Display

Unlike the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone SE 2nd Gen will not feature an OLED display (which is the major reason for the price hike for the iPhone X) instead the iPhone SE 2nd Gen will have an IPS LCD display, similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 8. This also means that the iPhone SE 2nd Gen might (emphasis on might) have a small bezel on the bottom of the smartphone, as LED screens are not flexible like the OLED counterpart or Apple might pull off some magic and offer a bezel-less design just like the iPhone X. The device will also have a 6.1-inch display, which is slightly bigger than the one found on the Apple iPhone X.

Conclusion

We are just a few months away from the Apple's iPhone launch event and we will have more information about the affordable iPhone X as we get near the D-Day.