Cheapest iPhone X is coming, could cost as low of Rs 35,000: Case Leak

We have been waiting for the one day of the year, where Apple will be launching its flagship smartphones (three models) which will compete against a plethora of Android smartphones, which will launch for next 12 months. And now, According to a report from Forbes, Apple is most likely to launch the affordable version of the iPhone X with a few corner cuts.
According to the report, the Apple iPhone X SE (speculated) could be the second generation affordable iPhone from Apple, which will replace the two and a half-year-old Apple iPhone SE. As this will be an "affordable iPhone" the smartphone is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 35,000 to 65,000 (depending on the features).
Design
A leaked case render for the same suggests, that the iPhone SE 2nd Gen or the iPhone X SE will have an iPhone X-like design (all-glass) with Face-ID setup on the top of the smartphone. The iPhone will have a similar bezel-less design with a notch on top of the smartphone.
No dual camera
As this will be a budget iPhone (it will still cost more than an Android flagship smartphone) the device will miss out on a dual camera setup. Instead, the smartphone will have a single camera on the back just like the iPhone 8.
No 3D touch
Just like the original iPhone SE, the 2nd iteration will also miss out on the Apple's 3D touch, which is once again a cost-cutting measure.
LCD Display
Unlike the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone SE 2nd Gen will not feature an OLED display (which is the major reason for the price hike for the iPhone X) instead the iPhone SE 2nd Gen will have an IPS LCD display, similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 8. This also means that the iPhone SE 2nd Gen might (emphasis on might) have a small bezel on the bottom of the smartphone, as LED screens are not flexible like the OLED counterpart or Apple might pull off some magic and offer a bezel-less design just like the iPhone X. The device will also have a 6.1-inch display, which is slightly bigger than the one found on the Apple iPhone X.
Conclusion
We are just a few months away from the Apple's iPhone launch event and we will have more information about the affordable iPhone X as we get near the D-Day.