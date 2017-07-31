Chinese smartphone manufacturer Voto Mobiles announces its entry in India

We all know that India which is the world second largest and fastest mobile phone market is flooded with Chinese smartphone brands currently. While the Chinese brands have mostly taken over the market share in the country now another Chinese company has joined the bandwagon today. Voto Mobiles has just announced its foray into the Indian mobile phone market.

Now that the company has entered into a very competitive market, it has plans to expand its reach extensively in the coming dates. Basically, the company has said that it will be expanding its reach by multi city launches across India.

Further in a statement the company has stated, "Voto is targeting more than 400 distributors in first three months alone. With such aggressive expansion plan, the company has a growth prognosis of more than Rs 3000 million revenue target in first three months. Voto has a robust sales strategy in place to achieve its aggressive numbers."

Talking about the Indian venture Sayantan Dey, Business Head- Overseas - Voto Mobiles said, "Our vision is to revolutionize the Indian Smartphone market with our affordable, simple yet feature rich smart devices. Xunrui's more than a decade's experience of catering to the needs of Global mobile brands will help Voto to establish itself as a favorite brand for the Indian audience".

Subhash Agarwal, Director- New Market Development & Huang Hai Yan, Director-International Business Voto Mobile also commented, "India is in a sweet spot in regards to long term economic growth prospects. With right policies and reform, the consumer durable market in the field of technology is poised for robust growth. This is the right time to enter the India market and we foresee huge growth opportunities going forward.

"In a similar case, Chinese original device maker (ODM) Topwise Communication is also all set to foray in India on August 18 with the launch of its brand Comio. Topwise Communication is also planning to invest Rs. 500 crore over the next two years to mark its presence in the country.

With a lot of smartphone manufacturers are now entering into the Indian smartphone market, the competition among the different brands is sure to grow even more tough. The main concern though, amidst all these Indian brands will have to work even harder in providing the ideal handset that will entice the consumers as well as take the competition to the Chinese counterparts.

In any case, it will be interesting to see how the new companies will fare in the market and what products the will be bringing.