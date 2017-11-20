Comio India launches 3 new smartphones

Hong Kong - based smartphone maker Comio today announces the launch of three new handsets in India.

The company has launched COMIO C1, C2 and S1 devices are priced at Rs 5,999, Rs 7,199 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

"Within a short time span since our national launch, we have come back to our consumers with 'Made in India' smartphones. This is in-line with our long-term vision for the Indian market and a step closer in achieving our goal of becoming leaders in the mid-segment smartphone category," said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, COMIO India.

The COMIO C2 handset comes with a powerful battery, security features, scratch free back cover and exceptional music quality alongwith 12.7 cm (5) HD IPS Display and is available in Royal Blue and Royal Black and comes with a scratch free back cover.

Rear Camera 8 MP Auto-focus with flash and selfie camera 8 MP with flash. The camera's beauty function is another highlight. Other features include- high-quality music player, COMIO UI based on Stock Android and Android 7.0 Nougat.

The COMIO S1 comes with 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. It is paired with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display, front fingerprint sensor, 2GB RAM and a 2700mAh battery.

COMIO smartphones comes with the valuable anti-theft feature preloaded in all handsets.

Topwise Communication is known for their specialization in R&D and manufacturing, and is one of the leading original device manufacturers (ODM) in China. They have deputed highly skilled engineers from China, to train and monitor the assembly process at the manufacturing facilities to match their global standards.

COMIO India aims to manufacture nearly one million devices over the next six months through its contract manufacturers -- V-Sun and Hipad Technology.

The company also plans to strengthen brand presence with a network of 30,000 retailers, 800 distributors and over 800 after-sales touch points.

The smartphones are available at retail stores in north and west India and online platforms