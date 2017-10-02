Comio sells 20,000 handsets in 2 weeks

Chinese smartphone maker COMIO has announced that it has sold 20,000 handsets in two weeks.

The company has recently launched three smartphones- P1, S1, & C1 went on sale through retail stores in north India and online platforms, starting September 5.

All the three smartphones have the metal body, with 32GB internal memory and are 4G VoLTE enabled with 8 MP and 13 MP camera. They are backed with unmatched after sales support which includes 30 days DOA, buyback, upgrade offer and one-time screen replacement.

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO, and Director, COMIO India said, "We are delighted to have received an overwhelming response for our smartphones in such a short span of time. This has encouraged us to keep moving towards our aim of becoming leaders in the mid-segment category by bringing out even better products for our consumers."

Meanwhile, the company said that 65,000 devices have been handed to distributors.

Manufactured by Topwise Communication, one of the leading original device manufacturers (ODM) from China.

Topwise Communication is also planning to invest Rs 500 crore over the next two years to mark its presence in the country.

Kumar earlier said that "We have been an ODM to many players, including those in India. There is a huge opportunity in India and we are keen on tapping that,"

He further said that COMIO will play in the Rs 6,000-12,000 price bracket, which is a "sweet spot" accounting for 35-40 percent of the smartphone market in volume terms.

"There aren't many players in the offline market in this price range. Most Indian companies are focusing on sub-Rs 6,000, while other Chinese firms are looking at devices over Rs 15,000," he added.