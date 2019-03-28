Consumer Reports research hails Samsung Galaxy S10+ as best ever News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The organization says Samsung's latest flagship is the best in class product.

Samsung's latest flagship - the Galaxy S10+, has received the highest rating in Consumer Reports' rankings, with the firm praising the phone for its zippy performance, battery life, and cameras.

CR explained that the Galaxy S10+ has been crowned on top because of the way "it performs the basics," and the consumer watchdog states the smartphone excels in several categories, including its battery backup.

The device reached 39.5 hours per charge in the tests, no less than 8 more hours than the Galaxy Note 9. CR also said that the device passed the durability tests impressively.

"To test the durability of smartphones, we submit them to 100 drops in a tumbler, a rotating metal chamber. This ensures that the phones strike the bottom of the machine at myriad angles, simulating a wide range of falls," the organization notes.

While the firm praised the camera on the Galaxy S10+, the organization also notes that the front shooter could have been better.

"But it's in those front cameras that Samsung's phones fall a little short, according to our testers. They found that they didn't take great bokeh photos compared with other phones on the market," the research says.

If you're somebody who buys only the best, then hangs on to it as long as possible, you might want to take a beat before shelling out for an S10, S10+, or S10e, at least until we know exactly how much Samsung's 5G phones and cell service will cost," Consumer Reports concludes.