Control center in iOS 11 has a major flaw!

iOS 11 is out for iPhones and iPads and Apple has already given users a reason to worry about. Apple has been promoting its latest mobile platform OS update emphasizing much on the customizable control center. Turns out that the control center isn't flawless and in fact has a major issue associated with it.

On turning off the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from the toggle bar in the control center the antennae do not actually turn off. All it does is disconnect the connected device from your iPhone and iPad. To actually turn off the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi users need to head to settings.

Apple has clarified that both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will continue to be available, so you can use these important features:

AirDrop

AirPlay

Apple Pencil

Apple Watch

Continuity features, like Handoff and Instant Hotspot

Instant Hotspot

Location Services

The flaw was first reported by security researcher Andrea Barisani.

The feature of iOS 11 leaves users susceptible to threats that may choose to pilfer with confidential data from devices. Although, Apple has confirmed that its devices are safe from Blueborne attack after the iOS 10 upgrade, yet there are several shady connections that may choose to affects user's devices negatively. It also drains the battery on the devices.

Apple has emphasized on an improved accessibility for users with the latest upgrade which is quite appreciable. However, the loopholes that may threaten the security and privacy of devices may lead to a major outcry. We hope Apple realizes the threat soon enough and comes up with an improvement for the operating system.