Coolpad A9S visits Geekbench revealing key specs

From the recent happenings, it looks like Coolpad is all set to launch a slew of smartphones in the coming days.

One of the new smartphones coming pegged to be launched soon could be the Coolpad A9S. We say so as the device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Previously, we have seen the same Coolpad smartphone on other benchmarking and certification websites such as GFXBench and TENAA.

Going by the Geekbench listing that surfaced recently, the Coolpad A9S will arrive with a Helio P20 (MT6757) processor paired with 4GB RAM. However, from the previous leaks, the same smartphone has been rumored to be launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM. Both the smartphones will be based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS.

The benchmark listing shows that the Coolpad A9S might arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and weigh in around 171 grams. As mentioned above, the device is said to arrive in two varinats - one with a 1.64 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other one with a 2.35GHz octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Besides these hardware aspects, both the variants of the smartphone are said to feature the same specifications. The Coolpad A9S is said to run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS and draw the power from a 3800mAh battery. The camera aspects are said to include a 12MP rear camera along with LED flash. At the front, there seems to be an 8MP selfie camera. Also, it is said to arrive with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Coolpad A9S might be launched in two color variants - Johnie Walker Gold and Golden Dawn. While there is no clarity on the launch date, we expect it to be announced in the coming weeks.