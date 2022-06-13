Coolpad Cool 20s With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5G Connectivity, 18W Charging Launched; Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Coolpad Cool 20s has been released as the brand's latest mid-range 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. The phone has arrived as the successor to the Coolpad Cool 20 that was launched in May last year. It also is new in the series after the most recently, Coolpad Cool 20 Pro that arrived in November 2021.

Coolpad Cool 20s Is A Budget 5G Smartphone With Dimensity 700 SoC

The Coolpad Cool 20s budget smartphone features an attractive design with a water drop notch above the screen. The phone has a large pill-shaped camera module on the back to house the cameras and the LED flash unit. The device's volume rocker and power button are placed on the back, with the latter doubling up as a fingerprint sensor. Software-wise, the phone boots Android 11 with Cool OS 2.0 layer on top.

Coolpad Cool 20s Display, Processor, Memory Features

The Coolpad Cool 20s is equipped with a 6.58-inch LCD display, which provides full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. At the helm, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is a downgrade over the Dimensity 900 found on the Cool 20 Pro. The smartphone comes with 128GB of storage and in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB.

Coolpad Cool 20s Camera, Battery, Connectivity Options

The Coolpad Cool 20s gets an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. At the rear, there's a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2MP shooter for macro photography. The connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

Coolpad Cool 20s Pricing, Availability

Talking about the pricing, the Coolpad Cool 20s has a starting price tag of Rs. 999 Yuan, which roughly translates into Rs. 11,600. The phone will be available in Firefly Black, Moon Shadow, and Azure Blue color models. The device is available to pre-order in the Chinese market and will be going on sale on June 17.

Coolpad Cool 20s Coming To India?

It's been a while since Coolpad launched a new smartphone in the Indian market. Currently, most of the devices available in the country are entry-level offerings. They can be purchased via major e-commerce portals and in brick-and-mortar stores. There's a possibility that Coolpad will make a comeback with the Cool 20s in India, only time will tell.

