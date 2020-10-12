Coolpad Cool 6 Listed On Amazon; India Launch Set For October 16 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone manufacturers are consistently upgrading the smartphone space with new product launches. We have seen several new devices hit the stores in the recent times and many are slated for launch in the coming weeks. Coolpad is also gearing up to bring a new device to the table which will be dubbed Coolpad Cool 6. The smartphone will be launching this week via Amazon. Here's a closer look at the upcoming smartphone:

Coolpad Cool 6 India Launch Dates

The Coolpad Cool 6 will be launching on October 16 in India. The device will be made available during the Amazon Great Indian sale. The e-commerce platform has already listed the smartphone and has revealed some of the key features.

The Coolpad Cool 6 will be launched with a notch-less display. There will be a pop-up selfie camera module. Sadly, the details on the display specifications haven't been revealed just yet. The dedicated Amazon page of the handset also shows the rear panel with the dual gradient-tone finish. There is a triple-lens camera setup stacked vertically on the top left.

As per the Amazon page, the Coolpad Cool 6's triple-rear camera setup will be housing a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a set of 2MP sensors. The remaining two lenses are likely to be depth and macro sensors. The rear panel will also have a circular fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The motorized selfie camera will have a 21MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The smartphone will run on the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It will be available in two configurations including 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. The battery capacity is unspecified as of now, but the details are likely to surface soon with the approaching launch date.

