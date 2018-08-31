Coolpad Cool Play 7C launched with 18:9 display, Android 8.1 Oreo and more

Smartphone maker Coolpad has officially announced its latest smartphone known as Coolpad 7C in China. The smartphone joins the Cool Play 7C family which was launched last month. Currently, the Coolpad Play 7C is available on Chinese retailer site JD at 699 Yuan (approx Rs 7,200).

The newly launched smartphone don't sport any notch on the top of the display. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The rear panel of the phone is designed with a dual-curved tempered glass finish, which makes it looks premium in terms of design.

The CoolPad 7C comes in various colour options including the Diamond Black, Aurora Blue and Ruby Red. The back panel of all the color variant reflects a different hue of the base colour when viewed from different angles.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chip clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Coolpad's own AI voice assistant. The AI is capable of helping the user via voice commands in order to avoid using the phone while driving or cooking.

On the optical front, the smartphone sport a single camera module with an 8MPp camera sensor along with an LED flash, but it looks like a dual camera setup. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner for security.

The device is fuelled by a 2500mAh non-removable battery. The Coolpad Cool 7C is already up for preorders. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 699 Yuan (approx Rs 7,200) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and 799 yuan (approx Rs 8,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.