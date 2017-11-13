Coolpad inaugurates its second experience center in India

As competition among top smartphone manufacturers gets stiffer, many Chinese handset makers are now looking to expand their offline channel in the Indian market. While most of the sales have been made through online channel partners like Amazon and Flipkart brands like Xiaomi and Vivo are now focusing on the offline segment as well.

Joining the bandwagon, Coolpad another Chinese player has now opened its new experience zone-plus service center in India. However, this is the second store that the company has set up in the country. After launching the first experience center in Delhi, the company is excited to open the second one in Hyderabad. The expansion will continue to other parts of the country the company has said.

As it is with experience stores, prospective buyers will now be able to get a hands-on experience of Coolpad products at the experience zones before purchasing them.

"With the positive sentiment around Indian smartphone market, the country is preparing for the biggest growth," said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, in a statement. "We expect that our customers receive the best services at all our exclusive experience centers across India by the end of this year."

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch four exclusive experience zones in the coming months. Coolpad has collaborated with "MARS e-services" as a service partner for expanding its service network across the country. As such, MARS e-services will open three experience centers in Delhi and one in Bengaluru by the end of 2017.