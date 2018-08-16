ENGLISH

Coolpad launches Mega 5A as an India exclusive offline product

Coolpad launches a new budget smartphone for the Indian market.

    Coolpad has launched its Mega 5A, an India exclusive smartphone. The new addition in the Coolpad Mega series is an offline exclusive product and has 18:9 full-screen display with 1440 x 720 HD+.

    Priced at Rs 6,999, Coolpad Mega 5A runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, has a face recognition feature to unlock the phone, and claims to have a good battery life. It is equipped with a 5MP front camera and 8MP + 0.3MP dual back camera and has 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with 64GB expandable memory.

    It has a battery capacity of 2500mAh and uses Spreadtrum SC9850K chip and 1.3GHz quad-core high-speed processor. It also has face recognition feature to unlock the phone. The camera app also offers time-lapse and slow motion modes.

    Coolpad Mega 5A can also record image and sound at the same time and will be available in a gold color variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase from 16 August 2018 onwards, across 8 states; Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

    Previously, the company announced its Note 6 for the Indian market. The smartphone was launched as an exclusive product and the company claims that Indian is the first country where the Coolpad Note 6 has been launched. The base variant of the smartphone starts at Rs 8,999.

    Coolpad Note 6 sports a 5.5-inch 2.5 curved glass display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

    As far as cameras are concerned, the Note 6 comes with a single camera module on the rear, with a 13-megapixel autofocus camera with a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup with a combination of an 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual front camera. The dual sensors offer a 120-degree wide angle selfies.
    The Coolpad Note 6 is backed by a bigger 4070mAh battery, the company claims that the phone gives the standby time of 350 hours. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
