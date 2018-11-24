Coolpad M3 with a notch-display launched for Rs 8000 with a dual camera setup

Coolpad has launched a new smartphone called the Coolpad M3, which is a mid-tier smartphone from the company with an interesting set of features and specifications, especially at the price tag that the device has been launched. Here are the complete details about the latest smartphone from Coolpad, the Coolpad M3.

Coolpad M3 price and availability

The Coolpad M3 with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage will be available for 799 Yuan (Rs 8,000), which makes it one of the most affordable smartphones with a notch display.

Coolpad M3 specifications

The Coolpad M3 comes with a 5.85-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1512 x 720p with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with an iPhone XS style notch on top of the display.

The MediaTek MT6750 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back, which again resembles the Apple iPhone XS with a vertical setup. The camera setup consists of 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 5 MP selfie camera. Both cameras can record 1080p videos and offers trending camera features like portrait mode, panorama, and beauty mode. The rear-case also houses the fingerprint sensor, which is an active sensor.

The Coolpad M3 is fueled by a 2800 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing (10W charging capacity). Lastly, the smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OS with a custom skin on top. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Coolpad M3 in India.