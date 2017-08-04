Coolpad Note 5 Lite C launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Coolpad has yet again launched a new smartphone in India. Dubbed as Note 5 Lite C this smartphone is basically a downsized version of the Note 5 Lite which was launched earlier this year. Apart from this launch, the company has also announced that it'll be launching an annual flagship smartphone in August which will be Amazon India exclusive.

Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said in a statement, "Keeping the strategy of bringing high specs smartphones at an affordable price, we have yet again launched a product that our fans expect. After being ranked as one of the best sellers in the online space, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that with Note 5 Lite C we are looking to expand in the offline smartphone market."

"There is a lot more that will come from Coolpad for our India fans, as we plan to launch one major online flagship on 20th August and four more offline exclusive products by the end of 2018. Coolpad has become a major brand in India with full coverage from online to offline channels," he added.

Interestingly, Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is the company's first smartphone to be made available exclusively offline. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,777 and will be available in two color options - Grey and Gold.

The handset will be put up for sale on Saturday, August 5 and the device will be available via 3,000 multi-brand stores across eight states in India including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage Coolpad Note 5 Lite comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 294 ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU. The handset offers 16GB of storage which is further expandable up to 64GB via microSD slot. Camera, Battery and Software Talking about the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera along with autofocus, f/2.4 aperture, and flash support. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture as well. Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is backed by a 2500mAh battery which according to the company will offer 240 hours of standby time. As for the software, the device runs on Cool UI which is based on the latest Android Nougat version. Other Features The dual SIM handset offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and 4G LTE support. On board sensors include proximity sensor, light sensor, and accelerometer. The smartphone weighs 139 grams and measures 142.4x70.4x7.95mm.