Coolpad Note 8 with dual camera setup will launch in India on 15th of October

Coolpad Note 8 will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display

By

    Coolpad is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. According to Coolpad India official twitter page, the company will launch the new smartphone in the country on the 15th of October. According to the teaser, the Coolpad Note 8 will be available exclusively on Paytm with exciting offers.

    Coolpad Note 8 with dual camera setup will launch in India

    According to leaks and rumours, the company is expected to launch the Coolpad Note 8 in India, as a successor to the Coolpad Note 6. With respect features and specifications, the Coolpad Note 8 is expected to offer the latest features to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Motorola One Power, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and other budget smartphones.

    Coolpad Note 8 specifications

    As of now, there is no information about the actual specifications of the Coolpad Note 8. However, the company has released two new teasers, which hints towards the real features of the smartphone.

    According to the teaser, the Coolpad Note 8 will have a more prominent display. Looking at the teaser, it is easy to consider the fact that the Coolpad Note 8 will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display (probably with 1080p resolution) minimal bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone. However, unlike some of the recently launched smartphones, the Coolpad Note 8 will not offer a notch display.

    Coolpad Note 8 with dual camera setup will launch in India

    The second teaser of the Coolpad Note 8 confirms that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back. The image also hints that the smartphone will offer features like bokeh effect. So, the device is most likely to come with a dedicated depth sensor, similar to the one seen on the Poco F1 or the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.

    Considering the price of the previous generation "note" smartphones from Coolpad, the Coolpad Note 8 is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000 with best-in-class specifications.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
