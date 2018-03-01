Coolpad smartphones will now get Amazon Alexa Voice support in India

Chinese smartphone technology brand, Coolpad Group during the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 has now announced that it will integrate Amazons voice service, Alexa, across several of its devices in India. Besides, with Amazon Alexa on Coolpad smartphones, users will now have a complete smart mobile experience as they will be able to access the abundance of Alexa skills with just their voice.

Select Coolpad smartphones like the Coolpad Cool Play 6, Note 5, and Note 5 Lite will get Alexa via an over-the-air (OTA) update, while the future Coolpad devices will come with the feature out-of-the-box.

With Alexa integration, Coolpad smartphone users will further be able to use their voice to perform certain tasks such as play their favorite music tracks or shop from Amazon.in. Users will also be able to access information about weather, calendar, and to-do lists, or listen to the latest news briefings directly using the Alexa app.

Notably, the same Alexa integration is already available in the US, though Coolpad has become the first Amazon Exclusive smartphone brand in India to natively offer Alexa on its smartphones.

"We are working to immerse more AI and tech into smartphones to make the experience more intelligent, friendly, and beneficial for the customers. Incorporating Alexa in Coolpad smartphones is one such step in that direction," said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, in a press statement.

"As Coolpad is looking forward to making smartphones more intelligent and helpful with AI, Alexa is a perfect fit. We will be rolling out Alexa in Cool Play 6, Note 5 and Note 5 via an OTA update and our upcoming devices will have Amazon Alexa pre-installed on them. It will definitely make the Coolpad devices even more convenient and helpful for customers," Tajuddin added.

"Amazon has been our trusted partner over the period of time since we started our business in India. In the case of Amazon Alexa, Coolpad will be the first Amazon-exclusive smartphone brand in India, who will be providing Amazon Alexa in smartphones. Systemic progress to incorporate AI in devices is a common goal for both Coolpad and Amazon and it has brought us together, once again with Amazon Alexa," said executive vice president, Coolpad Group, Brandy Kang.

"We are looking forward to continuing this exciting partnership with Amazon in the future as well with some inventive and intelligent tech enhancements. With Amazon Alexa, it's going to be a start of an interesting journey in AI and we are looking forward to introducing more exciting tech enhancements in the future as well," Kang added.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Coolpad has also announced its partnership with Qualcomm to enter the growing market of smart wearables. The company will likely be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear platforms to develop its wearables such as smartwatches for kids and smart trackers for pets, elderly, and valuable assets.