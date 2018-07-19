Corning Gorilla Glass 6 announced with 2x damage resistant than the Gorilla Glass 5

Corning has announced the 6th gen Corning Gorilla Glass on the 19th of July 2018 in the United States of America. This will be a successor to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which was announced in 2016 and is seen on most of the premium Android flagship smartphones. If we look at the statistics, more than 45 OEMs are using some generation Gorilla Glass on their device and more than 6 billion devices are being protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

Salient features of Corning Gorilla Glass 6

According to Corning, the Gorilla Glass 6 is 2x times tougher than the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. According to Corning's lab test, the Gorilla Glass 6 has survived 15 consecutive times, when it is dropped from 1-meter hight on a hard surface, which hints that the Gorilla Glass 6 can withstand greater impacts compared to the Gorilla Glass 5 or any other glass in the competition.

The Gorilla Glass 6 has improved compressive strength compared to the Gorilla Glass 5, which can absorb the pressure, which makes it a tougher glass then the Gorilla Glass 5. In terms of scratch resistance, the Gorilla Glass 6 is on par with the Gorilla Glass 5, which is once again scratch resistance up to 6 (on Moh's scale of hardness).

According to the company, the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is likely to offer better wireless charging support and the company can customize it for the bezel-less and custom printer smartphones as well.

The Corning Gorilla Glass is currently in the test by major smartphones OEMs and we might see smartphones with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 by the end of 2018.

John Bayne, vice president, and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, said

As consumers become more dependent on their smartphones, the opportunity for potentially damaging drops is also on the rise. Now more than ever, it's critical that the cover glass provides outstanding protection. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 improves upon Gorilla Glass 5 by surviving drops from higher heights, but, more importantly, has been engineered to survive multiple drops.

Scott Forester, division vice president, Marketing and Innovation Products, Corning Gorilla Glass, said

In addition to addressing drop height and drop frequency, Gorilla Glass 6 was also developed to meet the requirements of modern designs that use glass for more than 85 percent of the enclosure. With both its aesthetic and performance advantages, glass is on the right side of the technology curve and will continue to be the material of choice for mobile consumer electronics.