Corning Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ Announced; Could Arrive On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3
Corning Gorilla Glass protection is something we've seen on most Android smartphones and even smartwatches. The company is now rolling out special glass protection for smartphone camera lenses. The new Corning Gorilla Glass DX and the Gorilla Glass DX+ protective panels are here and could debut on Samsung devices.
Corning Gorilla Glass DX, Gorilla Glass DX+ Announced
The new protective glass for smartphone cameras packs a "unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability," Corning said in a press statement. The outer glass on the lens plays a very crucial role as it needs to maximize the inlet of light rays. At the same time, the glass also needs to minimize the reflection inside.
Corning's Gorilla Glass composites provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, the company said. The Corning Gorilla Glass DX offers high-level scratch resistance for everyday use, while Gorilla Glass DX+ delivers scratch resistance performance that's close to sapphire. It will also improve the optical performance required for mobiles.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 With Corning Gorilla Glass DX, DX+
Additionally, the new Corning Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ claim to transmit 98% of the ambient light to the camera sensor while protecting it from scratches. From the looks of it, Samsung will be the first brand to deliver the new Corning Gorilla Glass DX experience on its smartphones. For all we know, the new lens protectors could arrive on Samsung's upcoming flagship devices.
Samsung recently sent out official invites to its Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for August 11. The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. With just a few weeks to go, Samsung could introduce the Corning Gorilla Glass DX series on its upcoming foldable phone series.
Presently, the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects most Samsung smartphone displays. Now we can expect to see the Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ on camera lenses, at least on premium flagship devices. Plus, other OEMs are also expected to announce flagships with the new camera lens protector.
