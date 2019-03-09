ENGLISH

    Foldable phones finally arrived and they seem to be the next big trend in the smartphone industry. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Fold, while Huawei launched its Mate X. Well, the fact that they have huge screens they need to be protected. And, for that Corning is building a new Gorilla Glass.

    Corning reportedly working on truly folding Gorilla Glass

     

    However, the new phones do not have a truly folding glass and use plastic polymers which are prone to scratches and creases. So it makes sense for Corning to produce a glass to close the gap. According to a report by Wired, Corning is working on the development ultrathin, bendable glass which is 0.1 millimeters thick and will be bendable to a 5-millimeter radius. However, the basic aim of the design defy the principles of physics.

    "In a glass solution, you're really challenging the laws of physics, in that to get a very tight bend radius you want to go thinner and thinner, but you also have to be able to survive a drop event and resist damage," John Bayne of Corning's Gorilla Glass told Wired.

    While Corning is yet to make an official, sources close to the matter told the outlet that new protective glass is in the offing in a couple of years. Japan's AGC, however, might launch a similar product sooner than Corning.

    If the market sees more of these foldable phones with a better protective glass technology, we might see a truly foldable and affordable device in the near future.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
