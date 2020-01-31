Coronavirus: Handsets Makers Seek Clarity On Chinese Components News oi-Priyanka Dua

There is no doubt that the whole world is threatened by a coronavirus. The virus that started in China, is now a huge concern for the whole world. Now, a new report claims that handset makers are also worried about this virus and asked the government to clear its stand on Chinese components.

The report also asks about the risk of infection with the Chinese components." We have written to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney to take up this matter with the health department and to issue a clarification," Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) was quoted by Economic Times.

ICEA represents all smartphone makers and some companies such as Nokia, Oppo, Vivo, Foxconn, and Wistron. It is worth mentioning that currently, India is importing components from China, and it is approximately close to Rs. 8,000 crore.

"There is a query from the industry on the subject of equipment sub-assemblies and components from China wherein there is a perceived threat by handlers of the supply and also workers in warehouse/plants about the spread of coronavirus," ICEA said.

The firm said that there is concern among the workers if this virus spreads via machinery or not. As most of the smartphone companies are assembling imported products.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) has also asked the Indian government to review the situation. As China is a trading partner. It said that if the situation will continue then it will be very difficult for the mobile manufacturers. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also said the ongoing condition in China will affect the production and their earnings in the long run.

