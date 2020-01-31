ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Handsets Makers Seek Clarity On Chinese Components

    By
    |

    There is no doubt that the whole world is threatened by a coronavirus. The virus that started in China, is now a huge concern for the whole world. Now, a new report claims that handset makers are also worried about this virus and asked the government to clear its stand on Chinese components.

    Coronavirus: Handsets Makers Seek Clarity On Chinese Components

     

    The report also asks about the risk of infection with the Chinese components." We have written to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney to take up this matter with the health department and to issue a clarification," Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) was quoted by Economic Times.

    ICEA represents all smartphone makers and some companies such as Nokia, Oppo, Vivo, Foxconn, and Wistron. It is worth mentioning that currently, India is importing components from China, and it is approximately close to Rs. 8,000 crore.

    "There is a query from the industry on the subject of equipment sub-assemblies and components from China wherein there is a perceived threat by handlers of the supply and also workers in warehouse/plants about the spread of coronavirus," ICEA said.

    The firm said that there is concern among the workers if this virus spreads via machinery or not. As most of the smartphone companies are assembling imported products.

    Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) has also asked the Indian government to review the situation. As China is a trading partner. It said that if the situation will continue then it will be very difficult for the mobile manufacturers. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also said the ongoing condition in China will affect the production and their earnings in the long run.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi
    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X