Croma Independence Day Sale: Discounts On Redmi K50i 5G, OPPO Reno7 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 10R, And More
On account of the 75th Independence Day, the omnichannel electronics retailer Croma has announced the Croma Independence Day Sale 2022. This sale started on August 5 and it offers a slew of lucrative deals and offers on various products. When it comes to smartphones, you can get deals and discounts on devices from Redmi, Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus, Apple and others.
During the Croma Independence Day Sale 2022, you can get up to 50% off on smartphones along with a 10% instant cashback. Croma also offers up to 12 months of no-cost EMI payment options. Check out the top deals on smartphones during the Croma Independence Day Sale from here.
OPPO Reno7 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB, Starry Black)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 35,999 (19% off)
OPPO Reno7 5G is available at 19% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F21 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB, Sunset Orange)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,000 (23% off)
OPPO F21 Pro is available at 23% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy A22 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB, Grey)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
OPPO F21 Pro is available at 18% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB, Stealth Black)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (16% off)
Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 16% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB, Cloud Mint)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999 (47% off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB, Green)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (6% Off)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at 6% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB, Phantom Green)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 139,999 ; MRP: Rs. 171,999 (19% off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is available at 6% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 139,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F21 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB, Cosmic Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,000 (23% off)
OPPO F21 Pro is available at 23% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi K50i 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB, Stealth Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (19% off)
Redmi K50i 5G is available at 19% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB, Blue)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (23% Off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy M53 5G is available at 23% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 10R 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB, Sierra Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 46,999 (6% off)
OnePlus 10R 5G is available at 6% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G (256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, CPH2357, Glazed Green)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,999 (13% off)
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB, Black)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 53,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (18% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11 (128GB, White)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (9% off)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at 9% discount during Croma Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
