Deal Alert: Grab Apple iPhone 12 Under Rs. 50,000 On Amazon

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end tomorrow, August 10 and you have to hurry up to grab the best deals on your favorite products. If you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone and you have a budget of Rs. 50,000, then the iPhone 12 could be a great buy on Amazon India.

Amazon is offering a lucrative deal on the iPhone 12 and you can get a chance to buy one of the best smartphones out there at a huge discount. While there is no instant discount on the iPhone 12, you can get the device at a massive discount from the cashback and exchange offers. Let's take a look at the deal alert on Amazon from here.

Buy iPhone 12 Under Rs. 50,000

The online retailer Amazon India is offering the iPhone 12 at the lowest possible price ever. It is offering a discount of 17%, which lets you buy the smartphone for Rs. 58,900 instead of its original price of Rs. 68,500. In addition to this, there are bank offers and exclusive exchange offers.

If you exchange your old smartphone to buy the iPhone 12 during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale, then you can get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,750. Do keep in mind that the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone that you trade in and its condition. With the maximum exchange discount, you can get your hands on the iPhone 12 for Rs. 46,150. In addition, there is an additional 5% discount on using an HSBC cashback credit card for the purchase.

Should You Buy iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 was launched in October 2020 with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which was the latest chipset back then. It will get the iOS 16 update next month and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a dual-camera setup at its rear with two 12MP sensors. Given that the Apple iPhone 12 is still a good performer compared to many other smartphones that exist in the market, getting a massive discount on the device and buying it under Rs. 50,000 is a good option for buyers who are looking out for a new smartphone, especially Apple fans.

