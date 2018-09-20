ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Detel announces three new feature phones under Rs 900

Detel expands its portfolio with three new launches.

By

Related Articles

    Detel expands its portfolio with the launch of three new feature phones namely- D1 Vibe, D1 Pulse and D1 Shine in the Indian handset market. The devices are equipped with Wireless FM and Live FM alarm. The D1 Vibe, D1 Pulse and D1 Shine are priced at Rs. 820, Rs. 830, and Rs. 810 respectively. The new devices are available for purchase on Detel's official website and retail stores.

    Detel announces three new feature phones under Rs 900

    The Wireless FM feature enables the users to listen to radio shows on-the-go alongside the Live FM Alarm ensures that they don't miss on any of the shows. Along with this, the users also get a Scheduled Recording option. The new feature phones come with a display screen of 1.77-inches.

    As for its optics, the feature phones are equipped with digital cameras. Additionally, the Detel Vibe also comes with an LED flashlight for low light conditions. All three dual- sim devices are backed by a 1050mAh battery each. For enhanced battery performance, Detel provides its users with power saving mode which can be activated by long pressing the 0 Key. These devices enabled with multi-language support allow its users to communicate and type in their mother-tongue.

    The phone comes with a storage capacity for saving up to 800 contacts and 100 SMS. Additional features on the phones include Auto-Call Recording, Video Recording, Sound Recording, Torch, Audio & Video player, Vibrator, pre-installed Games, support for contact sharing via SMS and Bluetooth etc.

    All three feature phones have Micro SD slots for storage expandable up to 16GB. Continuing its Women's Safety campaign, Detel provides users with a panic button in its feature phones in the form of numeric key 5 to invoke emergency calls. The phones come with a 1-year warranty.

    Previously, the company launched the Detel D1 Slim. This handset is priced at Rs. 1,199 and is listed on B2BAdda.com. It has a physical keypad and other basic features seen on feature phones from the company.

    The Detel feature phone sports a 2.8-inch LCD display. The physical keypad underneath the display comes with support for 23 Indian languages. Users can enable the power saving mode by long pressing the 0 key on the keypad. Notably, there is a 1500mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

    Read More About: detel feature phones news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue