Detel announces three new feature phones under Rs 900

Detel expands its portfolio with the launch of three new feature phones namely- D1 Vibe, D1 Pulse and D1 Shine in the Indian handset market. The devices are equipped with Wireless FM and Live FM alarm. The D1 Vibe, D1 Pulse and D1 Shine are priced at Rs. 820, Rs. 830, and Rs. 810 respectively. The new devices are available for purchase on Detel's official website and retail stores.

The Wireless FM feature enables the users to listen to radio shows on-the-go alongside the Live FM Alarm ensures that they don't miss on any of the shows. Along with this, the users also get a Scheduled Recording option. The new feature phones come with a display screen of 1.77-inches.

As for its optics, the feature phones are equipped with digital cameras. Additionally, the Detel Vibe also comes with an LED flashlight for low light conditions. All three dual- sim devices are backed by a 1050mAh battery each. For enhanced battery performance, Detel provides its users with power saving mode which can be activated by long pressing the 0 Key. These devices enabled with multi-language support allow its users to communicate and type in their mother-tongue.

The phone comes with a storage capacity for saving up to 800 contacts and 100 SMS. Additional features on the phones include Auto-Call Recording, Video Recording, Sound Recording, Torch, Audio & Video player, Vibrator, pre-installed Games, support for contact sharing via SMS and Bluetooth etc.

All three feature phones have Micro SD slots for storage expandable up to 16GB. Continuing its Women's Safety campaign, Detel provides users with a panic button in its feature phones in the form of numeric key 5 to invoke emergency calls. The phones come with a 1-year warranty.

Previously, the company launched the Detel D1 Slim. This handset is priced at Rs. 1,199 and is listed on B2BAdda.com. It has a physical keypad and other basic features seen on feature phones from the company.

The Detel feature phone sports a 2.8-inch LCD display. The physical keypad underneath the display comes with support for 23 Indian languages. Users can enable the power saving mode by long pressing the 0 key on the keypad. Notably, there is a 1500mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.