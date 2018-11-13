Detel introduces a new line of power banks and car chargers

Detel has announced the launch of two 'true-capacity' power banks and two car chargers. Dubbed Detel Style and Swag, both power banks come with 10,000mAh capacity and are available at a price of Rs 799 each.

The DC24 and DC34 car chargers, on the other hand, will be selling at a price of Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 respectively. The four new devices are available for purchase on Detel's Website, B2BAdda, and other offline distributors.

The chargers come with 3 USB ports each, letting users charge multiple devices simultaneously. The USB output current of the DC24 and DC34 as per the specifications is 2.4A and 3.4A respectively.

The Detel Swag comes with a leather look and a digital display. Both Swag and Style are compatible with all iOS, Android & other USB-powered devices. The power-banks come with three USB 2.0 ports each, quick charge support, 9-layer circuit chip protection, and 1-year manufacturer warranty. The two devices also feature LED indicators and Torch.

Previously, the company launched three new feature phones called - D1 Vibe, D1 Pulse and D1 Shine for the Indian market. All the three phones come with Wireless FM and Live FM alarm. The D1 Vibe, D1 Pulse and D1 Shine are priced at Rs. 820, Rs. 830, and Rs. 810 respectively.

All the three devices sport a display screen of 1.77-inches. As for the camera, the phones come equipped with digital cameras. All three dual-SIM devices are juiced by a 1050mAh battery each. The phones are also enabled with multi-language support letting users communicate and type in their regional language.

Back in April, the company announced the launch of Detel D1 earphone at Rs 299. They come with inbuilt mics that enable the users to take calls hands-free with just one click. It also switches between calls and music with just a tap of a button. To change the tracks while listening to music.