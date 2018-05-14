Detel launches D1 Dezire Bluetooth-Dialler feature phone at Rs.1099

Detel Mobile and Accessories, which claims to be the world's most economical feature phone brand today announces the launch of D1 Dezire, Bluetooth-Dialler feature phone.

With this smart feature, one can easily connect their Smartphone with D1 Dezire and connect calls, SMS, and music; helping in longer battery life of the Smartphone. Priced at Rs. 1099, this phone is exclusively available for purchase on B2BAdda.com, India's first hybrid e-distribution platform.

Detel D1 Dezire First Impressions

"Looking at the importance and need of smartphones in today's world, we have designed & developed our product- D1 Dezire which is a perfect companion to your smartphone. We are committed to providing a superior experience to our customers at an unmatched price, Yogesh Bhatia, MD, S. G. Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel), said.

"The new Detel D1 Dezire is another step towards this vision. Enriched with multiple utilities, D1 Dezire will definitely set some new trends in the world of feature phones," he said further.

Detel D1 Dezire comes with 'talking feature' especially helpful for people who find it hard to read due to literacy challenges or have limited visual ability.

It has Live FM Alarm with scheduled recording option enabling one to set up an alarm for a specific FM channel which will automatically start playing at the set time. The D1 Dezire also provides Internet access. With this, Detel aims to bring world's leading applications to its feature phones starting with Facebook.

The dual-SIM phone features a 2.8-inch display and is embedded with a panic button in the form of numeric key 5 to invoke emergency calls.

The feature phone is equipped with additional features like Auto call recording, Phone vibrator, Sound recorder and Call blacklist. Its phonebook can hold up to 500 contacts and the phone comes with 16GB Expandable Memory.

It sports a 3.5mm audio jack and two type charging ports (UBS and pin type). D1Dezire offers 23 Languages support, Torchlight, Automatic date and time update, and a few interesting games. Backed by a 1500mAh battery with support for power saving mode, the D1 Dezire sports dedicated keys for Camera and Call recording.

To recall, Detel has also announced the launch of Detel D1 Earphone. The earphones are priced at Rs 299 and are available for purchase exclusively on B2BAdda.com.

The Detel D1 earphones feature a 1.2-meter cord length and are compatible with all iOS, Android devices, and computers having a 3.5 mm jack connect.

The device also supports Music Players, Portable Gaming Devices, etc. The brand provides a warranty of 1 year on the earphones.