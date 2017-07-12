Developer's Beta 3 update for iOS 11 reveals screen broadcasting feature

iOS 11 is practically out there for anyone who wants to get their hands on the latest version of operating system for supporting Apple devices. There is, of course, a registration formality required to get hands on the OS which is still in its Beta phase. Apple has introduced Beta version of iOS 11 for the public as well as developers. While the Public Beta version is at a rudimentary stage Developers Beta iOS 11, which is much detailed yet pretty unstable, has received a third update a few days back.

Not only does the update brings bug fixes and interface improvements but it also unveils a new feature for iOS 11 users. The OS supports screen recording feature for the first time on Apple devices, although, this is nothing unique and we have already seen a few smartphones that flaunt similar capability. The operating system has had the feature since its inception. However, what is pretty impressive is the fact that iOS 11 may also provide users with an option to broadcast their screens live on various social media channels.

The prediction comes from the fact that after Beta 3 developer update, the screen recording feature has been coupled with yet another option which is "Start Broadcast". This is a big step from Apple to provide absolute connectivity to users from mobile devices.

If you think of it, there are several advantages of this feature for professionals in several fields. YouTubers, especially gadget opinion influencers can share details, tricks and 'how to' live from an iPhone or an iPad. Professionals can also broadcast schematics and visual illustrations while it is in the making. Gaming enthusiasts can share their top scoring attempts live from their Apple devices.

Currently tapping the "Start Broadcast" button does nothing more than starting screen recording but since Apple has renamed the feature it is almost certain that broadcasting the screen live is a feature coming to Apple devices very soon.