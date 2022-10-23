Diwali Offers On Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro HyperCharge: Check Out The Best Deals News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi smartphones are available in a wide, diverse range. This includes flagships such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Xiaomi 11T Pro HyperCharge, and others. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Final Days and the Flipkart Big Diwali offered massive discounts on many Xiaomi phones. But the sales aren't over yet, you can still get the best discounts.

Presently, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the next-gen flagship offering from the brand that brings in some advanced camera capabilities, unprecedented performance, and much more. If you're looking for something at a lesser price, the Xiaomi 11 series might make a good deal for you. Here are some popular Xiaomi phones at a discount during Diwali.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Available for ₹54,999 At Amazon Final Days Sale

This Xiaomi smartphone is a premium flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB + 256GB. Xiaomi has upped its camera performance with a triple-camera setup with three 50MP cameras and OIS support. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available for ₹54,999 at the Amazon sale whereas the Flipkart sale is offering the same phone for ₹63,999.

Get Xiaomi 11T Pro HyperCharge 5G for ₹34,999

If the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is out of your budget, you can check out the Xiaomi 11T Pro HyperCharge 5G at an attractive price. This powerful Xiaomi phone comes with 120W fast charging support, giving the name "Hyperphone". The Xiaomi 11T Pro HyperCharge is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and features a flagship 108MP camera. This Xiaomi smartphone is available for ₹34,999 on Amazon and costs ₹39,999 on Flipkart.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Available for Rs. 23,999 On Flipkart, Amazon

One can also check out the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, especially if you're looking for a slim or light device. This Xiaomi phone flaunts a 10-bit AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 778 chipset. As a mid-range device, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart, making it a good deal in this budget.

As you can see, Amazon has offered some of the best and most discounts on Xiaomi phones. As part of the Diwali sale, this might be the best time to get these Xiaomi phones, especially since there's an option for all budget ranges.

