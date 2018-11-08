Diwali Sale: Honor sells 1 million devices

Honor an e-brand under the Huawei Group today said that it sold over 1 million devices during the Diwali festive season sale.

P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "We are glad to have received the enormous love and acceptance by our Indian customers for all our devices launched this year. Our campaign #YehDiwaliHonorWali too received a great response from our Indian customers with people sharing their stories of celebrating Diwali with their loved ones."

Sanjeev said, "The response during this festive season has been phenomenal and equally motivating. The record-breaking sales are a true testament of our efforts in creating the best offerings for our users and fans. Moreover, we hope to deliver by exceeding expectations in our future endeavors."

According to the company smartphones such as the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10 and Honor 7A were sold on special prices and offers.

Honor announced that their mid-range killer Honor 9N was the star product on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Furthermore, the Honor 8X was the best seller during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale in the mid-range category, the company informed.

Honor also announced a whopping 300 percent YoY growth as compared to 2017 during the Diwali season sale meanwhile the company has extended its attractive offers on its best-selling smartphone's on Flipkart till stocks last.