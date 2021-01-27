Dixon To Manufacture Nokia Smartphones In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dixon has joined hands with HMD India to manufacture Nokia smartphones in the country. The wholly-owned subsidiary -- Padget Electronics will now manufacture all Nokia devices under the agreement. Notably, Padget Electronics has a manufacturing facility in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have partnered with HMD Global as manufacturers of Nokia smartphones in India, which is an iconic brand. We are sure that with their vision and stringent industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Nokia smartphones to customers," Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director - Dixon said.

It is worth noting that this the second time in the 30 days that Dixon has entered into an agreement with any smartphone company. Earlier, it was Motorola that joined hands with the company, which means that its smartphones will be manufactured in Noida.

"India is strategically important for us, not just as a market, but also as a sourcing and manufacturing destination, and we're glad to be able to play a role in realizing the vision of Make in India and Self-reliant India. One hundred percent of Nokia phones sold in India are made in India," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president, HMD Global.

If we talk about the investors are that have invested in HMD Globa, then they are Foxconn (which is manufacturing Nokia feature phones in the country. The investors' list includes Google and Qualcomm. Meanwhile, Nokia is expected to launch few 5G smartphones in 2021.

Nokia is expected to bring the Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G, and the Nokia 7.4 5G in the second quarter of this year. Furthermore, the Nokia 1.4 is likely to have 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 4,000 mAh battery, triple rear cameras at the back, and Android 10 operating software.

