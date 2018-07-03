DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal officially launched in India for Rs 9999

DJI, the brand name associated with Drones has recently launched the DJI Osmo Mobile 2, which is an affordable version of the DJI Osmo mobile gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 2 is a Mobile Gimbal which will help smartphone photographers to capture stable video footages.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is now available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 via Amazon.in. The Gimbal is available in Black color and is an Amazon-fulfilled product, which explains the authenticity of the product.

Salient features of the DJI Osmo Mobile 2

Active Track will follow the subject in focus even in the motion, resulting in a super crisp video footage on any supported smartphone.

Made using a composite material and the Osmo Mobile 2 weights under 500g ( 485) with the included battery.

Up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge with an option to charge your smartphone using the Gimbal (which reduces the battery life of the Gimbal).

The DJI Osmo also works for the front-facing camera as well as the rear-facing camera and supports both Android and iOS devices.

The Gimbal also comes with a built-in zoom slider for seamless zooming between the shots (smartphone should support this feature).

Supported devices

Android devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat or the newer version are support and iOS devices running on iOS 3.1.31 or above are supported. Which means, even the iPhone 5S is supported on this Gimbal.

A user has to download an application on their smartphone, which might require storage space and active internet connection. The Gimbal comes with an 18W built-in battery, which can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Conclusion

Do note that, there is no official DJI service center in India, which makes it almost impossible to repair the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal. If you are a videographer, who shoots a lot of videos on a smartphone, then this tool could be a great add-on to improve the video quality of the video footage.

The pairing app for the iOS and Android devices is available via Apple App Store, and Google Play Store respectively, which will give information about the % of battery and other details.

