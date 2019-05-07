Don't forget to avail these pre-booking offers while buying the Huawei P30 lite News oi-Rohit Arora Huawei P30 lite with triple rear camera will be available across Croma and Poorvika stores in India, starting 17th May 2019.

Huawei unveiled the company's 2019 flagship smartphone- P30 Pro in the Indian market along with the mid-ranger- P30 Lite. Packing an impressive set of specifications, the P30 Lite fights the sub 25K handsets from OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Samsung. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the entry-level 4GB variant and costs Rs. 22,990 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Huawei P30 Lite will be available across Croma and Poorvika stores in India, starting 17th May 2019. Customers can pre-book the device starting 10th May. As the availability date is approaching, the company has announced some exciting offers on the new smartphone. Let's find out what's in store for P30 Lite consumers.

Free Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth Wireless earphones

Customers who will pre-book the P30 Lite by paying a booking amount of Rs. 2,000 will get free Boat Rockerz 255 sports Bluetooth wireless earphones. The wireless neckband earphones are priced at Rs. 1,199 on Amazon.in after a recent price drop.

Data benefits for Jio consumers

Bundled with Jio, consumers can avail over 2.2 Terabytes of data on the purchase of Huawei P30 Lite. Moreover, Jio users can also avail a cashback of Rs. 2,200, which accounts to 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each that can be redeemable on the Rs. 198/ 299 plan. Huawei informed that these cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs.198 and 299 via the My Jio app only. Additionally, upon performing recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in the user's MyJio account. Besides, you can also avail some flexible EMI options on the purchase of Huawei P30 Lite.

Huawei P30 lite Specifications and Features

Huawei P30 lite features a triple-lens camera setup on the back. The 3-lens camera setup comprises of the 24MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the P30 lite sports a 32MP selfie camera. Huawei P30 lite boasts a 6.15-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2312 x 1080 pixels. The display has a teardrop notch at the top and gives P30 Lite a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The screen on P30 lite offers a good pixel density of 415 PPI.

Available in two colour variants- Midnight black and Peacock Blue, the smartphone is backed by the company's in-house Kirin 710 processor. The smartphone will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Huawei's own EMUI 9.0.1 interface over Android 9.0 and is backed by a pretty basic 3,340mAh battery unit. For more information on Huawei P30 lite, you can watch our first impressions video of the smartphone.