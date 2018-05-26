Donal Trump orders ZTE to pay $1.3 billion to lift the ban

The United States Government has banned the smartphone maker ZTE back in April for violating the terms of a sanctions settlement. ZTE was caught for shipping good to Iran illegally. But the company has responded and said that the verdict is unfair and threatens the survival.

Earlier this month the US president Donal Trump has tweeted and pledged to reverse course saying that President Xi of China and him are working together to give ZTE a way to get back into the business, fast.

Now Donal Trump has again tweeted on May 25 saying, "Senator Schumer and Obama Administration let phone company ZTE flourish with no security checks. I closed it down then let it reopen with high-level security guarantees, change of management and board, must purchase U.S. parts and pay a $1.3 Billion fine. Dems do nothing.......but complain and obstruct. They made only bad deals (Iran) and their so-called Trade Deals are the laughing stock of the world!"

With this tweet from President Trump has drawn a lot of criticism from many government officials, because this was the second time when ZTE broked another US law.

In a series of tweets, Trump has announced a course of action for ZTE to get the ban lifted. To get rid of the ban ZTE needs to purchase U.S parts, this move is quite confusing because the company already purchase several US-made components, which includes Qualcomm processors and Intel-made modems.

Moreover, ZTE needs to pay a$1.3 Billion fine and a change of management and board. The company is accused by the US government for spying on the user's personal data and recently it was discovered a malware on some of the company's devices.

On the other hand, Congress might potentially block Trump's decision by making a new law and the Senate's pending National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision that would make rolling back the ZTE ban difficult.

Let's see what Donal Trump is going to do with the ZTE ban.

Source