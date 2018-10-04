DreamHack 2018 Mumbai: The biggest LAN party in India to commence on 21st of December

Viacom 18 in collaboration with DreamHack is organising the DreamHack 2018 on Mumbai, a three days e-gaming extravaganza from 21st of December to 23rd of December 2018. Along with gaming, there is cash-price of worth Rs 10,000,000 with other forms of entertainment like Band performances, stand-up comedy from India's best comics and tech-booths where users can experience the latest tech in gaming.

What is DreamHack 2018 Mumbai?

DreamHack 2018 Mumbai is the biggest LAN (24 hours and 3 days) event with 1000 seater gaming adobe. Users have to register by paying the participant fee of Rs 399 per person. The event will be organised for games like DOTA, CSGO, and Ko Fight. In addition to these games, there will be "retro-zone", with arcade machines offering 90s classic games like PacMan.

This will be a BOYC (bring your own computer) format LAN party, where participants have to bring their own computer. The entire event will be broadcasted live via Viacom18's streaming platform VOOT.

Viacom18 has partnered with DreamHack, the actual company that will be planning and organising the entire event. DreamHack has already conducted several LAN events in Europe and North America.

The DreamHack 2018 Mumbai is not only about gaming. This party will also include live music concerts from international artists, live standup comedy and cosplay.

How to attend DreamHack 2018?

Go to DreamHack 2018 official website and register yourself by making a payment of Rs 399 per user using either debit or credit card and you are all set for the DreamHack 2018. Make sure to carry a computer, as it is a BOYC format LAN party.