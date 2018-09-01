Dual-camera trend to rise by 60% by the end of this year: Counterpoint

According to a new report by research firm Counterpoint, almost 42 percent of smartphones sold globally in July 2018 sported two or more rear camera (dual+) sensors.

It said that this dual+ camera sensors adoption in smartphones is estimated to grow by 60 percent of total smartphone sales by the end of 2018.

Dual cameras are becoming a common fixture on modern day smartphones and this will drive many camera intensive features such as bokeh, telephoto zoom, portrait mode, wide-angle photos, augmented reality and more.

"We are seeing companies racing to differentiate with their cameras using multiple sensors in their phones to create new experiences. The Huawei P20 Pro, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to name a few, are examples of phones leading the dual+ camera sensor implementation drive, " the research firm said.

The report also pointed out that Google still has no dual cameras on its flagship Pixel phones and was relying on the stellar image quality thus far.

However, with the premium segment heating up with dual camera sensors, Google will be under pressure to integrate this into their upcoming flagships.

It also said OEMs will also be keen to incorporate specialty cameras in order to stand out from the current crop of dual camera smartphones i.e. like Huawei has done with its P20 Pro by incorporating a stand-alone black and white sensor.

OnePlus is leading the charge, closely followed by Huawei and with Apple at 49, the research further added.