ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Easyfone launches Star, India’s first mobile phone for kids for Rs 3,490

Easyfone has launched India's first every feature for kids, this is designed for kids to help them to be safer and connected with their parents. All you need to know.

By:

Related Articles

    The feature phone maker Easyfone brand once again come back with a new phone. The company launched a feature phone called Easyfone Star. The brand claims that this is India's first phone which has been specially designed for kids to help them to be safer and connected with their parents.

    Easyfone launches Star, India’s first mobile phone for kids

    The Easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people. Further, it has no internet browsing capability. The feature phone comes with a GPS tracker which allows parents to track their child when required. In addition, the Easyfone Star comes with a dedicated SOS key which allows children to seek help quickly in emergencies.

    One very important feature of the phone is that all important & critical settings can only be configured through the company's website through a service called "CareTouch" and these settings cannot be changed on the phone by anyone. Besides making it tamper proof, CareTouch also lets the parent make changes to settings remotely when they are in the office or are travelling to some other part of the world. 

    Easyfone launches Star, India’s first mobile phone for kids

    The Easyfone Star also comes with features that help children become more organized and responsible. Parents can set "do not disturb" time windows and can also set up reminders & schedules for study time, activities, B'days etc for their children.

    The phone will be available in blue, green, pink and red color options. The Easyfone Star is priced at Rs 3490, the phone's keypad can be personalized with pictures of contacts - thereby making it unique for every child. The phone is available on the company's website and other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue