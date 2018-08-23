Easyfone launches Star, India’s first mobile phone for kids for Rs 3,490

The feature phone maker Easyfone brand once again come back with a new phone. The company launched a feature phone called Easyfone Star. The brand claims that this is India's first phone which has been specially designed for kids to help them to be safer and connected with their parents.

The Easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people. Further, it has no internet browsing capability. The feature phone comes with a GPS tracker which allows parents to track their child when required. In addition, the Easyfone Star comes with a dedicated SOS key which allows children to seek help quickly in emergencies.

One very important feature of the phone is that all important & critical settings can only be configured through the company's website through a service called "CareTouch" and these settings cannot be changed on the phone by anyone. Besides making it tamper proof, CareTouch also lets the parent make changes to settings remotely when they are in the office or are travelling to some other part of the world.

The Easyfone Star also comes with features that help children become more organized and responsible. Parents can set "do not disturb" time windows and can also set up reminders & schedules for study time, activities, B'days etc for their children.

The phone will be available in blue, green, pink and red color options. The Easyfone Star is priced at Rs 3490, the phone's keypad can be personalized with pictures of contacts - thereby making it unique for every child. The phone is available on the company's website and other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India.