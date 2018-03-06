The 'display notch' war gets fierce as Elephone brings dirt cheap iPhone X clone

Elephone A4 Pro

We have already seen several Chinese manufacturers their version of the iPhone X-like display. But now, Elephone claims to have built the cheapest smartphone dubbed A4 Pro with the notch display.

The Elephone A4 Pro will come equipped with the MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor and an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The company is yet to announce other details about the phone.

Not the first time

This isn't the first time the company has produced a smartphone with narrow bezels. In May last year, it announced the Elephone 8 with a Deca-core Helio X20 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. Talking about the memory aspect, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage.

Display-wise, the handset sports a 6-inch FHD display. In terms of optics, the Elephone S8 features a 21MP primary shooter with LED flash on its back, while on the front there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. On the software front, the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

iPhone X copycats

Speaking of the display notch, industry giant Asus also unveiled its Zenfone 5Z at the MWC 2018. Although the device resembles the iPhone X because of the notch on the screen, it sure does offer some top-of-the-line features.

It comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and it is paired with Adreno 630 GPU and either 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It boasts a dual camera setup at the rear with the primary camera consisting of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera, and a Softlight LED flash.

Upcoming

Vivo V9, which was teased in a billboard in Indonesia last week has now been leaked in live images. The V9 is said to be company's upcoming selfie-centric smartphone and will feature an iPhone X-like notch with a narrow bezel on the chin.

The notch, however, will comprise of only an earpiece, front camera and basic sensors. The teaser has already confirmed that the device will feature a 24MP front-facing camera, just like its predecessor.