Enhanced A15 Bionic To Power iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus
Apple's iPhone 14 lineup might carry an identical front fascia to the iPhone 13, the upcoming base-line iPhones (14, 14 Max) are said to be powered by an enhanced A15 Bionic. Hence, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus should have some performance advantage over the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini.
What Is Enhanced A15 Bionic?
Currently, there is no clear answer to that question, the new A15 Bionic, powering the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus is expected to come with extra GPU cores. Hence, the gaming performance and graphics-related performance of the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus, powered by the enhanced A15 Bionic should be slightly on the better side.
A15 Bionic Variants Explained
While the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 were powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC, the iPhone 13 Pro models came with a five-core GPU, while the vanilla version offered an A15 Bionic with a four-core GPU. Similarly, the A15 Bionic on the iPad mini 6 came with a slightly lower CPU clock speed of 2.99GHz instead of 3.23GHz.
The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are likely to use the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13 Pro, which should give these devices an advantage over the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. Not just that, the iPhone 14 and the Plus models are likely to offer 6GB of RAM. The combination of a higher GPU core count and more memory will give make the iPhone 14 a bit more powerful than its predecessor.
It is believed that Apple might follow the same strategy for the iPhone 15 series, where the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Max might use the enhanced A16 Bionic processor. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might use the newer A17 Bionic processor.
Read More: A15 Bionic Explained
