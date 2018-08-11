ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Ericsson opens Skill Centre in UP for computer and mobile equipment repair

This platform enables citizens to give a missed call and to receive a call back for information on various initiatives taken by the Government.

By:

Related Articles

    With an aim to skill youth in mobile hardware repair and technical training on computers, Ericsson today announced that it has set up a Skill Centre in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

    Ericsson opens Skill Centre in UP

    The Skill Center aims to skill young men and women residing in and around Ghazipur in two trades - mobile hardware repair and technical training on computers and peripherals.

    The Ericsson Skill Center was inaugurated on site by Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Communications (I/C) and Minister of State for Railways, Govt. of India.

    "While the Skill Centre will impart skill sets to youth that will make them employable or self- employed, the Ghazipur Mobile Vaani will make people aware about Govt's welfare schemes and also help us understand their grievances and feedback," Sinha said.

    Swedish telecommunications company has also launched 'Ghazipur Mobile Vaani', a district-level citizen communication and engagement platform.

    According to the company, this platform enables citizens to give a missed call and to receive a call back for information on various initiatives taken by the Government.

    It can also help capture and share feedback from the citizens and become an effective platform for people to share experiences within the community.

    At Ericsson, we believe in technology for good, wherein we use communications technology to make a difference in the lives of communities around the world," said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson southeast Asia, Oceania and India.

    "We have set up the 'Ericsson Skill Centre' in Ghazipur which will not only provide mobile repair and computer skills but also provide placement assistance and support micro-entrepreneurship," he added.

    Moreover, after completion of the three-month training, candidates will be assessed and certified by ESSCI. Successful candidates will be supported for placement as well as entrepreneurship.

    Read More About: ericsson Mobile news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue