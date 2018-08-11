Ericsson opens Skill Centre in UP for computer and mobile equipment repair

With an aim to skill youth in mobile hardware repair and technical training on computers, Ericsson today announced that it has set up a Skill Centre in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

The Skill Center aims to skill young men and women residing in and around Ghazipur in two trades - mobile hardware repair and technical training on computers and peripherals.

The Ericsson Skill Center was inaugurated on site by Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Communications (I/C) and Minister of State for Railways, Govt. of India.

"While the Skill Centre will impart skill sets to youth that will make them employable or self- employed, the Ghazipur Mobile Vaani will make people aware about Govt's welfare schemes and also help us understand their grievances and feedback," Sinha said.

Swedish telecommunications company has also launched 'Ghazipur Mobile Vaani', a district-level citizen communication and engagement platform.

According to the company, this platform enables citizens to give a missed call and to receive a call back for information on various initiatives taken by the Government.

It can also help capture and share feedback from the citizens and become an effective platform for people to share experiences within the community.

At Ericsson, we believe in technology for good, wherein we use communications technology to make a difference in the lives of communities around the world," said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson southeast Asia, Oceania and India.

"We have set up the 'Ericsson Skill Centre' in Ghazipur which will not only provide mobile repair and computer skills but also provide placement assistance and support micro-entrepreneurship," he added.

Moreover, after completion of the three-month training, candidates will be assessed and certified by ESSCI. Successful candidates will be supported for placement as well as entrepreneurship.