Escobar Fold 2 With Snapdragon 855 Launched For $399 News oi-Karan Sharma

Back in December, last year Pablo Escobar's brother launched a Foldable smartphone called Pablo Escobar Fold. The smartphone was launched with a durable design and it was launched with a price tag $349 (approx Rs. 24,430) making it the cheapest foldable smartphone ever.

Now, the company has launched the next iteration foldable smartphone - the Escobar Fold 2 which looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But the difference between both smartphones is their pricing. The Galaxy Fold comes with a price tag of $2,000 however, the Escobar Fold 2 is launched with a price point of $399 which is cheaper than Samsung's flagship models without any foldable screen.

Escobar Fold 2 Specifications

The Escobar Fold 2 is launched with a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 720 x 1680 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The primary screen comes with 7.3-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 85.7% screen-to-body ratio). It offers a display resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels with HDR 10+.

On the optical front, the smartphone has the cutout at the top right corner of the phone which houses dual camera setup similar to the Galaxy Fold. Escobar Fold 2 also offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 12MP wide-angle-lens + 12MP telephoto lens with OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16MP ultra-wide angle lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor accompanied by a 10MP camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls.

On the hardware front, the Escobar Fold 2 is juiced by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,380 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the phone is up for orders and the initial production will only have 200,000 units.

Escobar Fold 2 Pricing

The Escobar Fold 2 launched with a starting price tag of $399 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost you $549, and the company claims that the shipping will start from March 2020.

