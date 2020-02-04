Just In
- 1 hr ago MWC 2020: Realme Expected To Unveil Its TV Lineup
-
- 2 hrs ago RIP Blackberry: TCL Communication To Part From Blackberry In August 2020
- 3 hrs ago Riversong Air X5+ Wireless Earphones Review: Replicates AirPods Design; Not Audio
- 7 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X2, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Xperia 5 Plus And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Little Women Movie Review: Greta Gerwig Speaks For Every Woman In This Classic Tale
- News ‘Owaisi will now start reading Hanuman Chalisa’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra
- Finance What’s Driving The 700 Points Sensex Rally Today?
- Sports Stoinis misses out as Maxwell returns for Australia's South Africa tour
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Prove That They Are The Most Stylish Mother-Son Duo
- Travel 13 Personality Traits Of An Avid Traveller
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
- Automobiles Hummer EV Teaser Video Released: GMC Confirms May 2020 Launch
Escobar Fold 2 With Snapdragon 855 Launched For $399
Back in December, last year Pablo Escobar's brother launched a Foldable smartphone called Pablo Escobar Fold. The smartphone was launched with a durable design and it was launched with a price tag $349 (approx Rs. 24,430) making it the cheapest foldable smartphone ever.
Now, the company has launched the next iteration foldable smartphone - the Escobar Fold 2 which looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But the difference between both smartphones is their pricing. The Galaxy Fold comes with a price tag of $2,000 however, the Escobar Fold 2 is launched with a price point of $399 which is cheaper than Samsung's flagship models without any foldable screen.
Escobar Fold 2 Specifications
The Escobar Fold 2 is launched with a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 720 x 1680 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The primary screen comes with 7.3-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 85.7% screen-to-body ratio). It offers a display resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels with HDR 10+.
On the optical front, the smartphone has the cutout at the top right corner of the phone which houses dual camera setup similar to the Galaxy Fold. Escobar Fold 2 also offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 12MP wide-angle-lens + 12MP telephoto lens with OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16MP ultra-wide angle lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor accompanied by a 10MP camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls.
On the hardware front, the Escobar Fold 2 is juiced by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,380 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.
The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the phone is up for orders and the initial production will only have 200,000 units.
Escobar Fold 2 Pricing
The Escobar Fold 2 launched with a starting price tag of $399 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost you $549, and the company claims that the shipping will start from March 2020.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,300
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,944
-
1,06,900
-
15,688
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,874
-
14,299
-
63,900
-
34,944
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210