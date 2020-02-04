ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Escobar Fold 2 With Snapdragon 855 Launched For $399

    By
    |

    Back in December, last year Pablo Escobar's brother launched a Foldable smartphone called Pablo Escobar Fold. The smartphone was launched with a durable design and it was launched with a price tag $349 (approx Rs. 24,430) making it the cheapest foldable smartphone ever.

    Escobar Fold 2 With Snapdragon 855 Launched For $399

     

    Now, the company has launched the next iteration foldable smartphone - the Escobar Fold 2 which looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But the difference between both smartphones is their pricing. The Galaxy Fold comes with a price tag of $2,000 however, the Escobar Fold 2 is launched with a price point of $399 which is cheaper than Samsung's flagship models without any foldable screen.

    Escobar Fold 2 Specifications

    The Escobar Fold 2 is launched with a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 720 x 1680 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The primary screen comes with 7.3-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 85.7% screen-to-body ratio). It offers a display resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels with HDR 10+.

    On the optical front, the smartphone has the cutout at the top right corner of the phone which houses dual camera setup similar to the Galaxy Fold. Escobar Fold 2 also offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 12MP wide-angle-lens + 12MP telephoto lens with OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16MP ultra-wide angle lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor accompanied by a 10MP camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls.

    Escobar Fold 2 With Snapdragon 855 Launched For $399

     

    On the hardware front, the Escobar Fold 2 is juiced by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,380 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the phone is up for orders and the initial production will only have 200,000 units.

    Escobar Fold 2 Pricing

    The Escobar Fold 2 launched with a starting price tag of $399 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost you $549, and the company claims that the shipping will start from March 2020.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: escobar fold 2 smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X